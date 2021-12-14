The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi will announce the mock seat allotment result today for INI CET January 2022 batch. The schedule has been released for MD, MS, DM, MCH and MDS courses. Students will be able to check the mock allotment result at the official website aiimsexams.org.

The INI CET 2022 counselling schedule was released last week. Candidates were asked to register for INI CET counselling from December 10 and exercise the selection option for the mock round by December 12 (5.00 PM). As per the schedule, the INI CET mock seat allotment result will be declared today, December 14. The mock round is being conducted to familiarise students with the allotment process.

Here’s INI CET Counselling 2021 schedule.

Steps to check INI CET 2022 mock allotment result:

Visit official website aiimsexams.org Go to ‘Academic Courses’ — ‘INI-CET(MD/MS/MCh(6yrs)/DM(6yrs))‘ Click on the mock allotment result link (when available) Login using credentials The INI CET mock allotment result will appear on screen Download and check.

Following the mock round, students need to exercise options for round 1 allotment on December 15 and 16. INI CET round 1 seat allotment result will be released on December 21. Online acceptance of allotted seat, reporting and submission of documents and fee can be done between December 22 to 27.

“The link for the portal will be activated only for eligible candidates on ‘MyPage’ accessible by logging in using the credentials that have been used for filling completion of application form and other processes related to INI CET,” the notice said.

Moreover, the information brochure and other details for first, second and Open round of seat allocation will be uploaded separately.

The INI CET 2022 for the January session was held on November 14 (Sunday). Through INI CET 2022, admission will be given in postgraduate courses [MD, MS, DM (6 yrs), MCh (6 yrs) and MDS] at Institutes of National Importance (INI) for medical education namely, AIIMS-New Delhi and other AIIMS, JIPMER-Puducherry, PGIMER-Chandigarh, NIMHANS-Bengaluru.