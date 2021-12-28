The National Testing Agency (NTA) has rescheduled the CSIR-UGC NET Examination June 2021. As per the notification, the exam scheduled to be held on February 5 and 6 will now be conducted on February 15 and 18, 2022.

The exam will commence on January 29, 2022.

“In light of the representations received from candidates seeking rescheduling of dates of the Joint CSIR-UGC NET Examination June-2021 due to clash with some major examinations being held on 05 and 06 February 2022, and difficulties experienced due to the same, it has been decided to reschedule the dates of the Joint CSIR-UGC NET Examination June-2021,” reads the notice.

Here’s the notification.

The detailed schedule will be released in due course of time.

Meanwhile, CSIR UGC NET June 2021 registration is underway. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the exam on the official website csirnet.nta.nic.in till January 2, 2022 upto 11:50 PM.

The last date of successful fee transaction is January 3, 2022.



Application Fee

The candidates from General/General-EWS category are required to pay the fee of Rs 1000, whereas Rs 500 is applicable to candidates from OBC (non-creamy layer). Applicants from SC/ST/third gender will have to pay the fee of Rs 250. Applicants from PwD category are exempted from the payment of the fee.

Steps to register for UGC NET June 2021

Visit the official website csirnet.nta.nic.in On the homepage, click on “Joint CSIR UGC NET June 2021: Fill Registration Form” Register yourself and proceed with application form Upload the required documents and pay the fee Submit the form and take a printout for future reference

Here’s direct link to register for CSIR UGC NET June 2021.