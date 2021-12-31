The Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has released the exam schedule for various posts to be held in January-February 2022. Candidates can check and download the schedule at the official website jkssb.nic.in.

The Computer Based Written Test (CBT)/OMR Examination for various posts of various departments advertised vide Advertisement Notification Nos 04, 05, 06, 07 of 2020 and 01, 02 and 03 of 2021 will be held from January 15 onwards. The exam will be conducted for 4364 different posts including Junior Engineer, Horticulture Technician, Sub Inspector, Accounts Assistant, etc.

The post wise schedule for conduct of the aforesaid CBT/OMR examination and downloading of Admit Cards shall be notified separately in due course, JKSSB said.

Here’s JKSSB exam schedule for January 2022.

The JK Police Sub-Inspector exam will be held from February 15 onwards. JKSSB has notified a total of 800 posts of SI in the J&K Police under the Home Department.

On the other hand, the JKSSB Junior Engineer (Civil) exam for 163 posts will be held from January 15 to 17 in CBT mode, while the Accounts Assistant (Finance) exam for 972 posts will be conducted on January 30 in OMR mode.