Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has released the call letter/admit card for document verification for the 2019 Junior Assistant recruitment examination. Candidates can download their call letters from Commission’s official website upsssc.gov.in.

UPSSSC had declared the result of the Junior Assistant typing test in December last year. A total of 6405 candidates have been declared qualified to appear for the document verification round.

The Commission will conduct the DV round from February 3 to April 30 in two sessions- 10.00 AM and 2.00 PM.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 1403 vacancies.

Steps to download UPSSSC Junior Assistant call letter:

Visit the official website upsssc.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Click here to download your Document Verification Letter Under the advertisement 04-Exam/2019”

Enter Candidate Registration No, Date of Birth and Gender and submit The UPSSSC Junior Assistant call letter will appear on screen Download and take a printout for future reference.

Here’s direct link to download UPSSSC Junior Assistant call letter.