Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has announced that it will release the admit cards for the Lower Division Clerk preliminary exam 2021 on February 19 (Saturday). Registered candidates will be able to download their admit cards from the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in.

BPSC LDC exam 2022 will be conducted on February 26 (Saturday). The exam will be held from 12.00 noon to 2.15 PM at centres in Patna, Muzzafarpur, Bhagalpur, Gaya, Saran, Nalanda and Bhojpur.

Earlier, the Commission had scheduled the exam for February 27 but the exam was preponed.

Here’s BPSC LDC admit card notice.

BPSC has notified 24 vacancies of Lower Division Clerk at the pay scale of Rs 19,900-63,200 (Level 2). Online applications were invited in March and April.

BPSC will select candidates on the basis of two written exams: Preliminary and Main recruitment exam. Selected candidates will be called for a computer skill test.