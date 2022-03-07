The Delhi High Court has released the result of Stage II Main (descriptive) examination of English language. Candidates can download their result from the official website delhihighcourt.nic.in.

A total of 2160 candidates have been declared qualified in the Main examination. The exam was conducted on September 19, 2021.

“The candidates, who have passed the above Stage - II : Main (Descriptive) Examination of English language held on 19.09.2021, shall be called to take Stage - III (Qualifying Stage) : English Typing Test of ten (10) Minutes’ duration, which will be conducted on Computers to assess candidate’s minimum speed of 35 words per minute in English Typing on Computer,” reads the noitce.

The English Typing Test will be held in March itself. The exam schedule will be released on the website in due course of time.

Steps to download the result

Visit the official website delhihighcourt.nic.in On the homepage, click on “Recruitment Result” under Public Notices” tab Click on “ROLL NO. WISE COMPLETE RESULT OF STAGE - II : MAIN (DESCRIPTIVE) EXAMINATION OF ENGLISH LANGUAGE OF JUNIOR JUDICIAL ASSISTANT / RESTORER (OPEN) EXAMINATION - 2020 HELD ON 19.09.2021.” The result will appear on the screen Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to the result.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 136 vacancies. The Delhi High Court Stage 1 Exam (Prelims) was conducted on February 7 and the result was released on February 23.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.