Central Selection Board of Constables, Bihar (CSBC) has released the admit card of the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) for the post of Prohibition Constable. Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website csbc.bih.nic.in.

The CSBC Prohibition Constable PET will be conducted on April 26. A total of 1825 candidates have been shortlisted to appear for the PET round.

Earlier, the Bihar Prohibition Constable exam 2022 result was declared for over 2.34 lakh candidates. The exam was held on February 27 (Sunday) from 10.00 AM to 12.00 noon.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 365 Prohibition Constable vacancies.

Steps to download CSBC Prohibition Constable admit card 2022: