Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) has declared the result of the Assistant Fire Officer and Fireman exam 2021. Candidates can check and download the result merit list at the official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

The RSMSSB Fireman/AFO exam was held on January 29. The merit list contains the roll numbers of the qualified candidates. Shortlisted candidates will be called for the physical tests.

The recruitment exam consisted of a total of 220 marks, of which the written exam will consist 70 marks and the Physical and Experimental exam will consist 150 marks. The applicants from unreserved category and reserved category are required to score 33% and 28%, respectively to appear for the physical and experimental test.

Steps to download RSMSSB Fireman/AFO result:



Visit official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in Go to ‘News & Notifications’ section and click on link for Fireman/Asst Fire Officer 2021 The RSMSSB Fireman/ AFO result will appear on screen Download and check by searching roll numbers.

Here’s direct link to RSMSSB Fireman result 2022.

Here’s direct link to RSMSSB AFO result 2022.

The RSMSSB recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 629 vacancies, of which 29 vacancies are for the post of Assistant Fire Officer and 600 for Fireman posts. The online application process for the posts was conducted in September and October this year.