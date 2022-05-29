The National Board of Examinations has declared the result of the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET) MDS 202 exam. Registered candidates can check the result online at the official website natboard.edu.in.

The Board conducted the NEET MDS 2022 exam on May 2 from 9.00 AM to 12.00 PM. The result contains the roll number, score and NEET MDS 2022 rank of all candidates.

Along with the result rank list, the cut-off scores for various categories have also been released. Individual scorecards of the candidates who appeared in NEET MDS 2022 can be downloaded from the website on and after June 2.

Here’s NEET MDS 2022 result notice.

Steps to check NEET MDS result 2022:

Visit official website natboard.edu.in Click on the link ‘Result of NEET-MDS 2022’ under Public Notices The result notice PDF will appear on screen Click on the result link The NEET MDS result will appear on screen Download and check by searching roll number.

Here’s direct link to check NEET MDS result 2022 rank list.

The National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test for Masters of Dental Surgery or NEET MDS is the eligibility-cum-ranking entrance exam for admission to various dental courses.

“The merit position for All India 50% quota seats shall be declared separately. The final merit list/category wise merit list for State quota seats shall be generated by the States/UT as per their qualifying/eligibility criteria, applicable guidelines/Regulations & reservation policy,” the result notice said.