Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) has declared the result of the Social Security Officer (SSO) prelim exam 2022. Candidates can check and download the result merit list from the official website esic.nic.in.

The ESIC SSO Phase I Prelims exam for recruitment to the post of Social Security Officer (SSO) was held on June 11 (Saturday). Over 64,000 candidates took the test. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 93 SSO vacancies.

For the post of SSO, total of 1112 candidates have been shortlisted for Phase-II – Main Exam on the basis of their performance in Phase-I Pre. Exam. The ESIC SOO Main Exam will be conducted on July 23.

“The list of candidates shortlisted for Phase II Main Exam (in Roll No. Order) along with Marks List of all the candidates for the post of SSO (in Roll No. Order) is uploaded separately with this Notice on the ESIC website,” the result notice said.

The company also released the category-wise cut-offs for the Main exam.

Steps to check ESIC SSO result 2022:

Visit ESIC website esic.nic.in Go to Recruitment tab – click on the result link for SSO The ESIC SSO prelims result merit list will appear on screen Download and check.

Direct link to check ESIC SSO marks list 2022.

Direct link to ESIC SSO prelims result merit list 2022.