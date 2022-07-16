The Uttar Pradesh Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Limited (UPRVUNL) has started the online application process for recruitment to the post of Technician Grade-II today, July 16. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website uprvunl.org till August 9.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 179 vacancies.

The applicants should have attained the age of 18 years and should not be more than the age of 40 years as on July 1, 2022. Candidates can find the eligibility criteria, educational qualifications, pay scale, and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notice.

Application Fee

The candidates from unreserved category are required to pay the fee of Rs 1180, whereas Rs 826 is applicable to candidates from SC/ST category.

Steps to apply for the vacancies

Visit the official website cdn.digialm.com/EForms/configuredHtml/1258/78057/Instruction.html Click on the registration link Once registered, proceed with the application process Upload the required documents, pay the fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.