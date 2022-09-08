The Uttar Pradesh Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Limited (UPRVUNL) has released the admit card for the post of Chief Chemist, Additional Private Secretary, Assistant Review Officer, and Accounts clerk. Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website uprvunl.org.

Applicants can check the exam details available in their hall tickets. The computer-based test (CBT) is scheduled to be conducted for the duration of three hours.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 63 vacancies, of which 5 vacancies are for the post of Chief Chemist, 4 for Additional Private Secretary, 9 for Assistant Review Officer, and 45 for Account Clerk.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website uprvunl.org Click on “Career” tab Now click on “Click here to download the Admit cards of Computer Based Test (CBT) Examination for the posts of Chief Chemist, Additional Private Secretary, Assistant Review Officer, Accounts clerk in UPRVUNL against Advertisement No. U-47/UPRVUSA/2022.” Key in your login details and submit Download the admit card and take a printout

Direct link to Download the admit card.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.