The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the provisional answer key for the CSIR UGC NET June 2022. Candidates can download the answer key from the official website csirnet.nta.nic.in.

Applicants can raise objections, if any, against the released answer key upto 11.50 PM today, October 3.

“The candidates, who are not satisfied with any Answer Key, may challenge the same by paying a fee of Rs 200 per question challenged as a non-refundable processing fee,” reads the notification.

The CSIR UGC NET 2022 computer-based test (CBT) exam was conducted from September 16 to 18 in two shifts — 9.00 AM to 12 noon and 3.00 PM to 6.00 PM. The exam held in 338 examination centres located in 166 cities across the country for 2,21,746 candidates.

Steps to download the answer key

Visit the official website csirnet.nta.nic.in On the homepage, click on “Display Question Paper and Answer Key Challenge” Key in your login details and submit Check and download the answer key Raise objections, if any

The Joint CSIR-UGC NET Exam June 2022 will be conducted to determine the eligibility of Indian nationals for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and for Lectureship (LS) /Assistant Professor in Indian Universities and Colleges.

