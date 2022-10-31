The Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has announced the result of the Assistant Engineer (Executive Trainee- Mechanical) exam 2022. Candidates can check the result online at the official website hppsc.hp.gov.in.

The HPPSC AE exam was held on April 29 for vacancies at HPPCL under the Department of MPP & POWER, H.P.



The 24 candidates whose Roll Nos. appear in the merit list have been declared qualified to appear in the personality test(s)/ interviews.

Steps to check HPPSC AE result 2022:

Visit the official website hppsc.hp.gov.in Click on result link for Assistant Engineer (Executive Trainee-Mechanical) The HPPSC AE result m erit list will appear on screen Download and check by searching roll number.

Here’s direct link to check HPPSC AE result 2022.