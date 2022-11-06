Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has announced the result of the State Service or Rajyaseva Preliminary exam 2022. Candidates can check the result online at the official website mpsc.gov.in.

The MPSC Rajyaseva Prelims Exam 2022 was held on August 21 for recruitment to various posts in the Maharashtra state government. The draft/first answer keys were released on August 2 and the final answer key on November 3.

As per the merit list, a total of 10,202 candidates have qualified to appear for the MPSC Rajyaseva Main exam scheduled to be conducted on January 21, 22 and 23, 2023. The merit list contains the region-wise roll numbers of shortlisted candidates. The Commission has also released the cut-off marks category-wise for the prelim exam.

MPSC has notified a total of 161 vacancies in different posts at the state government.

Steps to check MPSC prelims result 2022:

Visit the official website mpsc.gov.in Go to ‘Candidate Information – ‘Results’ – ‘Results of Examinations/Recruitment’

Click on the link for State Services Preliminary Examination 2022 The MPSC Rajyaseva result merit lost will appear on screen Download and check by searching roll number (Ctrl+F) ake a printout for future reference

Here’s direct link to MPSC Rajyaseva result 2022 merit list.

Selection Procedure

MPSC will shortlist candidates on the basis of the preliminary exam (400 marks), followed by Main exam (800 marks) and personal interviews (100 marks).