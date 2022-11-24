National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the final answer key of the Delhi University Entrance Test 2022 for admission to postgraduate courses for the academic year 2022-23. Candidates can check and download the answer key from the official website nta.ac.in.

NTA conducted the DUET PG 2022 exams on October 17, 18, 19, 20 and 21 in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. The provisional answer keys were released on November 9.

The Agency declared the DUET PG results on November 23. The final answer key has been prepared after analyzing the objections/challenges sent by candidates on the provisional answer keys. The result has also been prepapred on the basis if the final answer key.

Here’s NTA DUET PG final answer key 2022.