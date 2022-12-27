Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has announced the exam date for the post of Patwari/ Lekhpal 2022. Candidates can check the exam notice on the official website psc.uk.gov.in.

The UKPSC Patwari/ Lekhpal exam 2022 will be held on January 8 (Sunday), 2023 at 13 district centres across Uttarakhand. The Patwari admit card will be available for download from December 29 onwards.

Candidates will be able to download their UKPSC Patwari admit cards using their Application number and date of birth at the website ukpsc.net.in.

The UKPSC recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 563 vacancies, of which 391 vacancies are for the post of Patwari and 172 for the post of Lekhpal under the Revenue Sub Inspector (Patwari/ Lekhpal) Exam-2022.

