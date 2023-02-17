The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the result scorecard of the Specialist Officers (CRP SPL-XII) Main exam 2022. Registered candidates can check and download their IBPS PO scorecards from the official website ibps.in.

The IBPS SO Main exam 2022 was held on January 29, 2023 and the result was declared on February 10. Shortlisted candidates will be called for an interview/personality test round. The last day to download the scorecard is February 26. IBPS has also released the IBPS SO Mains cut-off marks.

The Institute has also released a registration number-wise list of candidates provisionally selected for interviews. The interviews will be held in February/ March. “All documents as prescribed in the advertisement or call letter should be produced without any exception at the time of interview,” the notice said.

Here’s IBPS SO interview list.

Here’s IBPS SO Mains cut-off 2022.

Steps to download IBPS SO Mains scorecard 2023:

Visit the official website ibps.in Click on the view scores link for CRP SPL-XII Key in your Registration No / Roll No and date of birth and submit

The IBPS SO Mains scorecard will appear on screen Download and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download IBPS SO Mains scorecard 2023.

The IBPS SO recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 710 vacancies, of which, 44 vacancies are for the post of I.T. Officer (Scale-I), 516 for Agricultural Field Officer (Scale I), 25 for Rajbhasha Adhikari (Scale I), 10 for Law Officer (Scale I), 15 for HR/Personnel Officer (Scale I), and 100 for Marketing Officer (Scale I).