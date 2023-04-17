Tamil Nadu Medical Recruitment Board (TN MRB) has released the admit card for the Assistant Surgeon (General) exam in Tamil Nadu Medical Service. Candidates can download their admit cards at the official website mrb.tn.gov.in.

The TN MRB Assistant Surgeon exam is scheduled to be conducted on April 25 (Tuesday) in two batches in CBT mode at various examination centres in Tamil Nadu. The details of examination venue and batch timings will be furnished in admit card.

Here’s TN MRB Assistant Surgeon exam date 2023 notice.

Steps to download MRB Assistant Surgeon hall ticket 2023:



Visit the official website mrb.tn.gov.in Go to ‘Notifications’ and click on admit card link for Assistant Surgeon Enter Application No, Date Of Birth and submit The TN MRB Assistant Surgeon admit card will appear on screen

Download and take a printout.

Direct link to download TN MRB Assistant Surgeon admit card 2023.

The MRB recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 1021 vacancies for Assistant Surgeon (General). Selection will be made based on the marks obtained in the written examination, and duly following the rules of reservation and communal rotation of Government of Tamil Nadu.