Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has announced the result for Assistant Administrative Officers (AAO) (Generalist) Phase II (Main) Exam. Candidates can download the result from the official website licindia.in.

The LIC AAO Phase II (Main examination) was held on March 18. A total of 761 candidates have been shortlisted for the interview round.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 300 Assistant Administrative Officers posts.

Steps to check LIC AAO Main result 2023:

Visit the official website licindia.in On the homepage, click on “Career—Recruitment of AAO(Generalist)-2023” Click on Phase II (Main) exam result The LIC AAO Mains result will appear on screen Download and check.

Direct link to download LIC AAO Mains result 2023.