The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has released the admit card for Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test (TS ICET 2023) for admission into MBA and MCA courses. Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website icet.tsche.ac.in

The TS ICET 2023 entrance test is scheduled to be held on May 26 and 27. The online state-level entrance exam will be conducted by the Kakatiya University, Warangal on behalf of TSCHE.

The preliminary answer key for the exam concluding on May 27, will be released on June 5 and the last date for submission of objections on the preliminary answer key will be June 8, 2023. The result is scheduled to be declared on June 20.

Here’s TS ICET 2023 schedule.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website icet.tsche.ac.in On the homepage, under application, click Download HallTicket Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

