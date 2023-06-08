The University Grants Commission (UGC) has issued the advance exam city intimation slip for theUGC NET June 2023 Phase 1 examination today, June 8. Registered candidates can check their exam city allotment through candidate login at the official website ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

The UGC NET 2023 exam will be conducted in CBT mode from June 13 to 17 in two shifts. The examination is being conducted for ‘Junior Research Fellowship’ and eligibility for ‘Assistant Professor’ in 83 subjects. The UGC NET 2023 exam schedule was released earlier today.

The exam city slip is not an admit card and only indicates the city alloted where the exam centre will be located for candidates. The CSIR UGC NET admit card will be issued separately soon

Steps to download UGC NET exam city slip:

Visit the official website ugcnet.nta.nic.in Go to the link ‘JUGC - June 2023 Examination City Intimation’ Login using Application Number & Date of Birth The UGC NET exam city intimation slip will appear on screen Download and check.

