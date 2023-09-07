The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the typing/skill test schedule for the Indira Gandhi National Open University Recruitment of Junior Assistant-cum-Typist (JAT) 2023. Eligible candidates can download the schedule from the official website recruitment.nta.nic.in.

The typing test is scheduled to be conducted on September 18 and 19, 2023. A total of 2440 candidates have been declared qualified to appear for the skill test/ typing test (Provisional) in the order of application number.

“The Candidates may please note that the information about the City/Centre for Typing/ Skill Test for the Posts Junior Assistant-cum-Typist (JAT in Indira Gandhi National Open University. will be displayed on the website(s) https://recruitment.nta.nic.in , in due course. Candidates will also be informed through email,” reads the notification.

Here’s the official notification.

The IGNOU JAT recruitment drive is being conducted for a total of 200 posts of Junior Assistant-cum-Typist (JAT).

Steps to download the JAT skill test 2023 schedule

Visit the official website recruitment.nta.nic.in On the homepage, click on IGNOU JAT Typing/ Skill Test schedule The schedule will appear on the screen Check and download the schedule

Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to IGNOU JAT skill test schedule 2023.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.