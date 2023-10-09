The Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has released the provisional answer key for the Urban Technical Officer recruitment exam under ADVT. NO. 16/2023 today, October 9. Candidates who appeared for the exam can download their answer keys on the official website apsc.nic.in.

The APSC Urban Technical Officer exam was conducted on October 8, 2023. The APSC recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 103 Urban Technical Officer posts (Junior Grade-III) as per the Assam Urban Engineering Service cadre under the Department of Housing and Urban Affairs. The pay scale is Rs 30,0001 to 1,10,000 under Pay Band - 4.

The provisional answer key for both Paper I and Paper II have been hosted on the website. Candidates will be able to raise objections against the released key till October 13 by email only at apscanskeyclaim@gmail.com.

“No claim for correction of Answer Key will be accepted if the same is not supported by specific documents, Reference to any website or any unspecified documents will not be entertained,” reads the official notification.

Steps to download APSC answer key

Visit the official website apsc.nic.in Under ‘Latest Updates’ click on the answer key notification for UTO exam Choose Paper I or Paper II and click on the download link The answer key for Paper of your choice will appear on screen Download and take a printout for future reference Raise objections (if any)

