Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released the marks and answer key of the Dental Surgeon exam (Advt. No. 02 of 2023-24). Candidates can download their marks from the official website opsc.gov.in.

The Dental Surgeon written examination was conducted on September 24.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 195 Dental Surgeon posts, of which 65 posts are reserved for female candidates.

Steps to download Dental Surgeon marks 2023

Visit the official website opsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the Dental Surgeon marks 2023 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the marks Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download Dental Surgeon marks 2023.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.