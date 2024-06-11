The Commissioner of Entrance Examinations (CEE) Kerala has released the provisional answer key for the recently conducted Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical 2024 ( KEAM 2024 ). Registered candidates can download their answer keys and raise objections (if any) on the official website cee.kerala.gov.in .

The Computer Based Test was conducted from June 5 to 9 at different centres in Kerala, Mumbai, New Delhi, and Dubai.

Candidates have been given the opportunity to raise objections (if any) against the released answer key till June 13 (upto 5.00 PM). The charge to raise objections is Rs 100 per question.

“Complaints regarding the Answer Keys, if any, may be forwarded to the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations along with supporting documents and fee @ Rs.100/- per question by way of DD drawn in favour of the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations, payable at Thiruvananthapuram, by post or hand delivery so as to reach the office on or before 13.06.2024, 5.00 PM,” reads the official notification.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download KEAM answer key 2024

Visit the official website cee.kerala.gov.in On the homepage, click on ‘KEAM 2024 - Candidate Portal’ Key in your registration details and login The KEAM 2024 provisional answer key will appear on screen Download a copy and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download KEAM 2024 answer key.