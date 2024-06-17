Telangana State Council for Higher Education (TSCHE) will today, June 17, close the online registration window for the CPGET 2024 for admission into various PG courses and 5 year Integrated Programmes offered by Osmania, Kakatiya, Satavahana, Telangana, Mahatma Gandhi, Palamuru, Telangana Mahila Viswavidyalayam and JNTUH Universities. Eligible candidates can submit their registration forms without a late fee at the official website cpget.tsche.ac.in . The last date to submit the form with a late fee of Rs 2000 is June 30.

The TS CPGET exam is likely to commence on July 5th, 2024. Candidates can check the exam patter, syllabus, eligibility criteria and other details available in the notification below:



Here’s the Information Bulletin.

Application Fee

The registration fee for OC/ BC category candidates is Rs 800 for single subject, whereas Rs 600 is for SC/ST/PH candidates. For each additional subject, a fee of Rs 450 is applicable to all categories.

Steps to apply for TS CPGET 2024

Visit the official website cpget.tsche.ac.in On the homepage, pay the application fee Fill up the form, upload the required documents and submit Check and download the form Take a printout for future reference

About TS CPGET 2024

A state-level Common Post Graduate Entrance Tests (CPGET) will be conducted by Osmania University for admissions into various PG (MA, MSc, MCom, etc;) courses, PG Diploma courses and 5 years Integrated Programmes ( MA, MSc, MBA) offered by Osmania, Kakatiya, Telangana, Mahatma Gandhi, Palamuru, Satavahana and Jawaharlal Nehru Technological Universities for the Academic year 2024-2025.