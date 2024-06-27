The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education ( APSCHE ) has announced the results of the State Education Common Entrance Test ( AP EdCET 2024 ). Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website cets.apsche.ap.gov.in .

AP EdCET 2024 was conducted on June 8 from 9.00 AM to 11.00 AM. The entrance exam is being conducted for admission into regular B.Ed. and B.Ed.Spl.(H.I,V.I and I.D) courses (2 years for the academic year 2024-2025).

Steps to download AP EdCET result 2024

Visit the official website cets.apsche.ap.gov.in On the homepage, click on the AP EdCET 2024 tab Click on the AP EdCET result 2024 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to AP EdCET result 2024.

Direct link to AP EdCET rank card 2024.