Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission ( JSSC ) has released the final answer key of the Jharkhand Municipal Service Commission Competitive Exam 2023 ( JMSCCE 2023 ). Candidates can download the final answer key from the official website jssc.nic.in .

The exams were conducted on October 29, 30 and December 12, 2023. A total of 901 posts will be filled at municipal bodies in Jharkhand via JMSCCE 2023 .

Steps to download JMSCCE final answer key

Visit the official website jssc.nic.in On the homepage, click on the JMSCCE 2023 final answer key link The answer key will appear on the screen Check and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for JMSCCE 2023 final answer key.

Selection Process

The selection under JSSC Jharkhand Municipal Service Exam will be based on a Main exam only. Qualified candidates will be called for document verification.