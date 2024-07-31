The National Testing Agency ( NTA ) has declared the result of the All India Ayush Post Graduate Entrance Examination (AIAPGET) 2024. Candidates can download their results from the official website exams.nta.ac.in/AIAPGET/ .

The Computer Based Test (CBT) was conducted on July 6 at 211 examination centres located in 100 Cities in India. A total of 37980 candidates appeared for the exam.

“The Final Answer Keys have already been uploaded on the official website of AIAPGET – 2024, i.e., https://exams.nta.ac.in/AIAPGET/. These Final Answer Keys have been used for preparing the Result/ NTA Scores for the AIAPGET – 2024. The Results/NTA Scores for the AIAPGET – 2024 are being declared today. The candidates may download their result by entering Application Number, Date of Birth, Registered e-mail address or registered mobile number,” reads the notification.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download AIAPGET result 2024

Visit the official website exams.nta.ac.in/AIAPGET/ On the homepage, click on the AIAPGET 2024 result/ scores link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to AIAPGET 2024 result.

Direct link to AIAPGET 2024 final answer key.