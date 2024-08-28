The Odisha Public Service Commission ( OPSC ) has declared the results of the Odisha Civil Services Main Examination, 2022. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website opsc.gov.in .

A total of 1367 candidates have been shortlisted to appear for the document verification and personality test round scheduled to commence on September 9 in the Commission’s Office at 19, Dr. P.K. Parija Road, Cuttack—753001.

The Main written exam was conducted from February 25 to March 3, 2024. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 683 vacancies.

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of Preliminary Exam (Objective Type) and Main Exam (written and Interview).