Bihar Public Service Commission ( BPSC ) has released the detailed document verification schedule of the Integrated 69th Combined Main (Written) Competitive Examination. The document verification will commence on September 11 and conclude on September 19 in two shifts — 10.00 AM and 2.00 PM.

Applicants qualified in the Main (Written) examination can upload their documents/ certificates by September 9 at bpsc.bih.nic.in. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 475 vacancies.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download 69th CCE DV schedule 2024

Visit the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in On the homepage, click on the 69th CCE DV schedule 2024 link The DV schedule will appear on the screen Check and download the DV schedule Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to 69th CCE DV schedule 2024.