BPSC 69th CCE DV schedule released; upload documents by September 9
The DV will commence on September 11, 2024.
Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the detailed document verification schedule of the Integrated 69th Combined Main (Written) Competitive Examination. The document verification will commence on September 11 and conclude on September 19 in two shifts — 10.00 AM and 2.00 PM.
Applicants qualified in the Main (Written) examination can upload their documents/ certificates by September 9 at bpsc.bih.nic.in. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 475 vacancies.
Here’s the official notification.
Steps to download 69th CCE DV schedule 2024
Visit the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in
On the homepage, click on the 69th CCE DV schedule 2024 link
The DV schedule will appear on the screen
Check and download the DV schedule
Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to 69th CCE DV schedule 2024.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.