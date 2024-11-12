The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi has released the result of the seat allocation of the Institute for Nursing Officer Recruitment Common Eligibility Test (NORCET-7) Stage-II of participating institutes. Eligible candidates can check the allocated institute through the official website aiimsexams.ac.in.

“All the provisionally selected candidates are mandatorily required to login in portal through My Page and accept the allocation made and upload the colored scanned copy of required original certificate latest by November 21, 2024 (5.00 pm) and report as per instruction by the allocated Institute. Institute/Hospital may issue dates/process of reporting as per approval of respective,” reads the official notification.

How to check the allocation result

