UPSSSC Mukhya Sevika interview schedule 2024 out; to commence on December 17
The interview will be conducted for a total of 8337 candidates.
The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has released the interview and document verification schedule for the Mukhya Sevika or Head Servant posts 2022 under Advt. No. 05-Exam/2022. Eligible candidates can download their interview call letter from the official website upsssc.gov.in.
A total of 8337 candidates have been shortlisted to appear for the interview/document verification round. The interview will be conducted from December 17, 2024, to February 13, 2025, in two shifts — 10.00 am and 1.30 pm. The Mukhya Sevika exam was conducted on September 24, 2023.
Steps to download Mukhya Sevika interview schedule 2024
Visit the official website upsssc.gov.in
On the homepage, click on the Mukhya Sevika interview schedule 2024 link
The interview schedule will appear on the screen
Check and download the interview schedule
Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to Mukhya Sevika interview schedule 2024.
Direct link to Mukhya Sevika DV call letter 2024.
The recruitment drive aims to fill 2567 Mukhya Sevika posts. Earlier, the Commission had notified a total of 2693 Head Servant vacancies.
