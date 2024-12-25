The Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the provisional answer key of the Main written examination for the post of CGLRE Specialist Posts/Services-2023 under Advt. No.5046/OSSC. Eligible candidates can submit suggestions, if any, at ossc.gov.in by December 27, 2024.

The exams were conducted on November 27, 28, and December 3 and 4, 2024. The Commission had notified a total of 83 vacancies .

Steps to download CGLRE answer key 2024

Visit the official website ossc.gov.in On the homepage, go to the CGLRE answer key 2024 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the answer key Submit suggestions, if any

Direct link to OSSC CGLRE answer key 2024.

Meanwhile, the Commission has released the Traffic Constable Mains schedule 2024. The exam will be conducted on January 25, 2025, from 3.00 pm to 4.30 pm. The applicants are directed to report at 2.00 pm.

The admit card will be released at ossc.gov.in on January 20, 2025. A total of 533 candidates have been shortlisted to appear for the Main written examination. The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 26 Traffic Constable posts.