The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will soon close the online application form for the Diploma in Elementary Education or DElEd entrance examination 2025. Interested candidates can fill out the online application form through the official website deledbihar.com till January 27, 2025.

The last date to pay the application fee is January 28, 2025.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates between the age group of 17 years or older January 1, 2025, can apply for the entrance exam. Candidates appearing for the Class 12 final examination this year are also eligible to apply for this entrance test.

How to fill out the online application form

Visit the official website deledbihar.com On the homepage, go to the registration link Fill the online application form Submit the application form Take a print out for future reference