The Assam Public Service Commission ( APSC ) has released the Assistant Accounts Officer (AAO) (Class. II post) of Assam Electricity Corporation Limited (AEGCL) written exam admit card. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website apsc.nic.in.

The written exam will be conducted on April 6 from 9.00 am to 12.00 noon and 1.30 pm to 4.30 pm. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 61 vacancies for the post of Assistant Accounts Officer in the Assam Electricity Corporation Limited (AEGCL).

Here’s the official notification.

Here’s the official vacancy notification.

Steps to download AAO AEGCL admit card 2024

Visit the official website apsc.nic.in On the homepage, click on the AAO admit card 2024 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to AAO AEGCL admit card 2025.