UPSC Civil Services

The UPSC civil services exam is conducted for recruitment to various Civil Services of the Indian Government. These include the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS), and Indian Police Service (IPS).

UPSC Civil Services Exam question bank

SBI PO

The SBI PO exam is held in two phases. Phase I consists of a Preliminary exam and Phase II is the Main exam. The SBI PO Prelim exam is a one-hour exam of 100 marks consisting of questions on English, Quantitative Aptitude, and Reasoning Ability. The three-hour Main exam is of 200 marks and includes questions on Reasoning & Computer Aptitude, Data Analysis & Interpretation, General Awareness related to banking, and English. There is negative marking for wrong answers.

SBI PO Exam question bank

SSC CGL

There are 4 tiers of the SSC CGL exam. Tier I is a 60-minute objective paper of 200 marks. In the Tier II exam, there are 4 papers, each of 200 marks and 2-hour duration. Tier III is a descriptive test, while Tier IV is a Computer Skill Test in which typing speed and familiarity with computers are tested. Tier I and II papers carry negative marks for wrong answers.

SSC CGL Exam question bank

IBPS PO

For IBPS PO recruitment, candidates have to take 2 exams – Prelim and Main – and will have to go through an interview. The IBPS PO Prelim exam is a 100-mark paper of 1 hour duration consisting of English, Quantitative Aptitude, and Reasoning Ability. The IBPS PO Main exam will comprise of a 200-mark objective paper as well as a 50-mark descriptive test. The objective papers will carry negative marks for wrong answers. The interview round that follows is of 100 marks.

IBPS PO Exam question bank

SBI Clerk

Selection for SBI clerical posts will be done based on the Main exam result only, for which candidates will have to qualify via the SBI Clerk Prelim exam. The prelim exam is a 1-hour paper of 100 marks, while the Main exam carries 200 marks and is of 2 hours and 40 minutes duration.

SBI Clerk Exam question bank

IBPS Clerk

The IBPS Clerk exam selection is similar to the SBI Clerk exam selection, in that the final result is based on the Main exam result only. The prelim exam is a 1-hour paper of 100 marks, consisting of subjects English, Numerical Ability, and Reasoning Ability. The Main exam is for 200 marks and held for 2 hours and 40 minutes (or 160 minutes) duration. There is a penalty for wrong answers in both the Prelim and Main exams.

IBPS Clerk Exam Question Bank

