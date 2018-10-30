OnePlus is all set to unveil the much awaited upgrade of the flagship OnePlus 6. Keeping up with the tradition, the phone will be dubbed the OnePlus 6T and will boast upgrades on several fronts. Notably, the phone was launched in the US market yesterday, a day earlier than today’s event.

The event will be held in New Delhi and as expected will be live-streamed starting at 8:30pm in India. Interested individuals can tune in to the live event at this direct link here. To make this event a memorable experience, OnePlus has roped in popular India rapper Divine who will be performing at 7:30pm. Besides, OnePlus is pulling out all the stops to make this a grand event in India. It must be recalled that OnePlus will also be attempting record unboxing in Mumbai on November 2nd.

The OnePlus 6T launch is about to get a fair dose of gully rap ft. @VivianDivine. Make sure you're at the venue and seated before 7:30PM. #OnePlus6TLaunch pic.twitter.com/TQFw7tr5vb — OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) October 30, 2018

The notable design changes on this premium phone include an in-display fingerprint sensor dubbed ‘Screen Lock’ and a tinier water-drop style notch that houses the front camera. There’s has been substantial improvement in the camera department as well with the new low life photography mode called Nightscape and a new portrait mode called Studio Lighting.

As reported earlier, there has been a major upgrade in the UI as well that now comes loaded with several new gestures and offers a smoother experience compared to its predecessor OnePlus 6.

There’s been significant improvement in the performance too targeted primarily at the gaming fans. We can expect launch event to reveal India specific details, offers and other related aspects. Price however remains to the prime focus here and it will be interesting to see if OnePlus manages to entice price-sensitive Indian audience here this time.