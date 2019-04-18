current affairs
Current affairs wrap of the day: April 18th, 2019
North Korea Test-Fires New Weapon, First Since Trump-Kim Vietnam Summit
- North Korea announced that it test-fired a new tactical guided weapon on Wednesday that increased the “combat power” of the country’s military.
- State-run Korean Central News Agency said the country’s leader, Kim Jong Un, oversaw the firing of the weapon by the Academy of Defense Science.
Buildings Shaken As 6.0 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Taiwan
- A 6.0-magnitude earthquake jolted Taiwan on Thursday, the US Geological Survey said, shaking buildings and disrupting traffic.
- In the capital Taipei, highrises swayed violently while some panicked school children fled their classrooms in eastern Yilan county, according to reports.
Gunmen kill at least 14 bus passengers in Pakistan’s Balochistan province
- Gunmen killed at least 14 people after forcing them to disembark from buses in Pakistan’s restive southwestern Balochistan province, officials said Thursday.
- The attackers were wearing uniforms from the paramilitary Frontier Corps, provincial home secretary Haider Ali told AFP.
Saudi Arabia to host G20 leaders’ summit in November 2020
- Saudi Arabia will host the annual G20 leaders’ summit on November 21-22, 2020, in its capital, Riyadh, the Saudi press agency (SPA) said.
- “Saudi Arabia is fully committed to the G20’s objectives and to the stability and prosperity of the international economic system,” it reported on Wednesday.
- The G20 was formed in 1999 to discuss policy matters and global financial stability.