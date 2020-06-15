Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) is expected to declare the 12th and 10th board examination result today, June 15, according to multiple reports. The result can be expected to be declared in the evening hours on the official website, cgbse.nic.in or results.cg.nic.in.

Earlier it was reported that CGBSE Secretary, VK Goel informed that the result for both the classes can be expected by mid-June. More than 7 lakh students have appeared for the board exams this year of which 3.84 lakh are for 10th and 2.66 lakh students for 12th, says the report.

The board had to cancel the board examination mid-way for both the classes due to the COVID-19 lockdown. Later the state government decided to cancel the remaining exams and to evaluate students based on the exams already conducted.

The exams were conducted in the month of March. The evaluation process for the board exams was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the lockdown imposed to curb its spread. The evaluation work was finally completed on May 25, as reported earlier.

In 2019, the board had declared the board exam results on May 10 for both the classes. The class 12th result of the state witnessed a pass percentage of 78.4% and class 10th result had a pass percentage of 68.2% with girls securing a better pass percentage compared to boys.

How to access CGBSE 10th, 12th result: