India Post has declared the result for the 2020 Gramin Dak Sevaks (GDS) recruitment exam for Himachal Pradesh circle Cycle III. Candidates who have appeared in the recruitment examination can check their results on the India Post website appost.in.

This year, a total of 632 candidates have cleared the exam. The recruitment drive is conducted to fill 634 vacancies of GDS for Himachal Pradesh Circle in cycle 3. The job profiles include Branch Post Master (BPM), Assistant Branch Post Master (ABPM) and Dak Sevak at India Post.

The results of two posts have been withheld by the exam authorities “as per competent authority orders”.

Steps to download Himachal Pradesh GDS 2020 result:

Visit the India Post recruitment website appost.in Under the ‘Results’ section on the homepage, click on ‘Himachal Pradesh (Cycle III-634 Posts)’ Himachal Pradesh GDS result 2020 in a PDF format will get automatically downloaded Check your result through your name or registration number Take a print out for future reference.

“The selection is basing on the merit of the candidates with reference to the post applied. The selection is subject to verification of original certificates and acceptance by the respective Recruiting Authority only,” India Post has stated.

India Post has already declared the GDS 2020 result for Tamil Nadu, Assam, Rajasthan, Odisha and Madhya Pradesh.

The results for the Northeastern, Jharkhand and Punjab circles for the 2020 GDS recruitment are still under process and is expected to be declared in the near future.