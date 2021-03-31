Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the provisional allotment under the reserve list of the PO/MT, Clerk and SPL recruitment. According to IBPS, provisionally allotted candidates are being intimated individually at their registered email address and mobile number. Candidates can access the allotment letter from the IBPS website ibps.in till April 30.

Provisional allotment by IBPS does not guarantee an offer of employment but is subject to the decision of the participating banks. The allotment is done based on merit-cum-preference.

The provisional allotment has been done on the basis of the final phase of the recruitment exam for Probationary Officer/Management Trainee, Clerks and Specialist Officer.

Steps to check IBPS PO, Clerk, SPL provisional allotment:

Visit IBPS website ibps.in Click on the provisional allotment notice of relevant post Enter Registration No / Roll No and password Check allotment and download letter.

Here’s direct link to check IBPS PO/MT provisional allotment.

Here’s direct link to check IBPS Clerk provisional allotment.

Here’s direct link to check IBPS SPL provisional allotment.