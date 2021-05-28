India Post has declared the result of the 2020 Gramin Dak Sevaks (GDS) recruitment exam for Jharkhand circle Cycle III. Candidates who have appeared for the recruitment examination can check their results on the official website appost.in.

According to the official notification, 1,114 candidates have been shortlisted for a total of 1,118 offered vacancies in the Jharkhand circle for various posts including Branch Post Master (BPM), Assistant Branch Post Master (ABPM) and Dak Sevak. The result of four posts is withheld as per competent authority orders.

“The Selection is based on the merit of the candidates with reference to the post applied. The selection is subject to verification of original certificates and acceptance by the respective Recruiting Authority only,” read the result notice.

The merit list contains the Registration Number and name of the selected candidate with the percentage scored in the GDS exam and the allotted post.

Steps to download India Post Jharkhand GDS 2020 result:



Visit the official website appost.in On the homepage, click on ‘Results’ tab Click on ‘Jharkhand (1118 Posts)’

The result will automatically get downloaded Check the result.

Meanwhile, India Post has already declared the GDS 2020 result for Gujarat, Karnataka and North East circle.

The results for the Kerala, Chhattisgarh, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Delhi circles for the 2020 GDS recruitment are still under process and are expected to be declared in the coming weeks.

On the other hand, the online registration process for 4000 Gramin Dak Sevaks (GDS) vacancies in the Bihar and Maharashtra circle has ended. However, registered candidates can submit their application forms at the official website till May 29.