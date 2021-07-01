The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has declared the final result of the Jail Warder, Firemen, and Constable recruitment exam 2018. Candidates who participated in the recruitment process can check and download the merit lists from the official website uppbpb.gov.in.

The recruitment drive was conducted to fill a total of 5805 vacancies, of which, 2065 vacancies are for Fireman post, 3012 for male Jail Warden, 626 for female Jail Warden, and 102 for Constable.

According to UPPRPB, 6.83 lakh candidates had applied for the posts. The written exam was held in December 2020. Qualified candidates were called for the physical tests (PET/PMT) and document verification in March this year. The result has been made on the basis of the scores secured by candidates in these exams and in line with reservation policy.

UP Police recruitment board has released the merit lists for Jail Warder, Fireman and Constable in category-wise and combined. The merit list contains the roll number, name, rank and other details of the selected candidates.

The cut-off marks for the recruitment exam has also been released.

Here’s UPPRPB Constable, Jail Warder, Firemen 2018 result notice.

Merit list: