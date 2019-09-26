Remembering Gandhi

Very nice to hear from you [the Varanasi student] about Gandhi ji at such a young age (‘Gandhi saying Hey Ram did not frighten anyone’: Varanasi student gives outspoken speech, goes viral). Appreciate your thoughts. Well done. You can open the shut eyes of ill-informed adults and also inspire the youth of your age. Keep reading and sharing to improve Indian mind. – Ararajita Gupta

***

I am a Hindu and detest from the bottom of my heart the happenings against Muslims in my country or anywhere in the world (In the time of Godse, a search for Hindus who will stand with Gandhi). I want that no community in my country should live in the fear of existence. I wish there was no communalism and there is only the peaceful co-existence of everybody – men, women and animals.

I have a firm belief in socialism and secularism. The current dispensation at the Center and in many states has not fared well on domestic fronts and hence has raised such issues to ignite the minds of the jobless youth of our country. I am at loss to understand how the majority is wooed by venomous speeches of leaders which are devoid of facts. I feel there is a lack of sense of enquiry among Hindu youth. – Rajendra Kulkarni

***

I am with Gandhi and will always be. He was an ordinary man with extraordinary values who taught all of us what it is to be human – to be honest to the extent of being ridiculed; to be non violent even if you were labelled a coward; to be fiercely brave; to treat all types of occupations as equal; to convey one’s ideas through examples and not by preaching; to be humble; to have faith in the goodness of mankind even if one was called naive; to fight for one’s rights in a principled way; to stick out one’s neck even if it meant inviting personal perils. The list is unending. It is not every day that such humans are born: ordinary but with extraordinary values. – Ranjana Subberwal

On Kashmir

Why the so-called Amnesty organisation is always blackmailing elected and functional democracies around the world? (Modi government tried to ‘crush Amnesty’ for J&K criticism, claims human rights organisation’s chief) Why? I am no fan of this political party [BJP] or the Mafia-like operations of some people who call themselves saints and protectors of human rights. I’m a citizen who is loved by the law, [I have] paid all my taxes, each year.

Why is it that now this gentleman has raised a question with an allegation but by design refused to clarify? Are they above the law because the raise emotive issues masquerading as human rights? First, be the change that you seek, a famous man said, and his name is Mohanchand Karamchand Gandhi. Or is it that Amnesty is seeking amnesty in the name of Kashmiri amnesty? Nobody is a fool in this world. – Virender Singh Maan

***

Where is the curfew by the government that these 500 so-called eminent persons see? (Jammu and Kashmir: Over 500 academics, scientists issue statement calling for end of curfew) The real curfew has been imposed by militants who are threating to kill if shop owners open shops or students go to school. Can these 500 dare to blame terrorists and militants? They have written this letter to appease their Pakistani [friends] and Imran Khan who will somehow raise this matter at the United Nations. Such anti-nationals should be tried in court. – Mukteshwr Sinha

***

Where were these signatories when Kashmiri Pandits were being driven out of the Valley? How many of these signatories have contributed to the welfare of those dislodged from the Valley since 1990? What efforts have been planned and implemented to reinstate the dislodged Kashmiri Pandits by these signatories? Dear signatories are requested to do the above first, the rest will fall in place. – Uday

***

As always, for the seculars, it is the Hindus and only the Hindus who are at fault. Whether Godhra train massacre 2002 or murders of Kashmiri Hindus in 1990, Hindus are at fault. It is always and always the Hindu who has to produce a communal under check certificate at every nook corner of this country. In fact, Muslims have been taken on a ride by a primitive tribe which wore sham secularism up their sleeves for all these years starting the Khilafat of 1919 only to find an elephant in the room named Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh in 2019. – Chaitanya Aggarwal

***

I have one question: where were these 500 people when Kashmiri Pandits were massacred? Their family, houses, children and women relatives were robbed. Such people are a shame on society as they speak what suits them. – Narender Khandelwal

***

Please do not post such things on the internet. Let the security forces do their duty. They know best the ground situation and more importantly, it is the risk of their lives that is involved – not yours, mine or those signatories’. Sitting in an AC room and signing a petition just for the sake of cheap publicity and publishing on the internet is not going to be of any help in matters of national security.

If you are so interested in bringing peace, you lead this delegation of signatories to the Line of Control and convince the radicals to stop violence and mayhem. People of this country will appreciate your efforts. – Srinivas KVS

***

Congratulation Scroll.in, you have successfully trapped and managed to get the gullible, self-proclaimed liberals to issue a statement at the United Nations General Assembly meeting. Your timing is accurate, as the prime minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan is going to address the United Nations General Assembly with reference letters from Rahul Gandhi. Good to see now prime minister if Pakistan can humiliate Modi – according to you, not India – and will be able to get some response waving this statement on the floor of United Nations General Assembly. Thank you for your information that the entire Jammu and Kashmir is under curfew.

You can bolster your claim that Modi led the Indian army and Hindu terrorist have started massacres and genocides of Muslims in Jammu and Kashmir by posting some fake images and cooked interviews. It would have been better if this whole statement was prepared on the behest of Inter-Services Intelligence. – Rana Taluk

***

I found the title completely misleading, as there is absolutely no reference to any curfew in the statement. The statement is as such a general statement and sources much of the content from what has been spoken lately in the media and otherwise. So neither I see any value add nor is there any useful information in your article. Please avoid sensational and catchy phrases and focus only on the actual news. – Soumen Mukherjee

Miscellaneous comments

I write to salute you guys for bringing such important incidents to the limelight (How the dreams of a family man from Muzaffarnagar were lynched 2,500 km away in Tripura). I further show my gratitude to you as an individual, for helping the family in this fight for justice. Only the creator can reward you for this great work you are doing. I was in tears after reading the story. I am originally from Uttar Pradesh. – Umar Aqil

***

I am very thankful to the government of India/transport minister for implementing the perfect traffic violation fine all over India towards the welfare of all citizens who have lost their loved ones in road accidents due to the various traffic violations (‘People will need loans to pay these fines’: New Motor Vehicles Act sparks tragicomic Twitter memes).

If the fine/punishment is strong enough, nobody will dare to violate it. So there should not be any flexibility, concession or political intervention. If any violation is reported, and according to rules the violation falls under the category of imprisonment then the age, financial status, the value of assets or connections of the violator should not be considered. You are requested to implement the new Motor Vehicles Act 2019 in the welfare of the innocent public. – CR Bhatia

***

I have gone to Mumbai several times and travelled by the crowded local trains (Watch: Akshay Kumar praises the Metro – to defend against Mumbai’s fight to save Aarey Forest?). Mumbai needs a metro as trains and buses are not enough. Please let the government go ahead with metro projects and stop opposing tree cutting. Let authorities decide where to plant more trees. – Deepali B

***

Rohan Venkataramakrishnan, your name suggests you are a South Indian (The Daily Fix: Jharkhand scheme for journalists bares BJP’s warped idea of media’s role in India). Why are you backing the anti-national website Scroll.in. Hope you enjoy the big pay basket they are providing you. You don’t have any moral authority to comment on the Jharkhand government. Try to bring out positive news about a government elected by the majority who are chipping away from dynasty-infested Opposition parties. – Krishnan

***

What a section of media is reporting is totally biased and not true (Kolkata: Union minister Babul Supriyo alleges heckling by Jadavpur University students). Babul Supriyo and his cohorts vandalised university premises, broke public property and set things on fire. His men beat up students, slut-shamed women based on their clothes, threatened rape and all that while they threw bricks, burning tyres and acid bottles at them. – Debarshi Biswas



***

Yediyurappa the chief minister of Karnataka just required this Hindi controversy to tell Amit Shah that he has a spine, still strong enough to stand erect and guts enough to hit back (Hindi row: Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa says no compromise on Kannada’s importance). Yes, Yediyurappa, you are now on track. As long as you stand for your mother tongue and for your people who have made you a hero, you will be heard. They will kneel down and listen to you. Forget Kannadigas you will be given a gate-pass everywhere. Remember this earthly principle. This message equally applies to others as well. – Muralidhara Lokikere

***

While I am seeing the live telecast of the Howdy Modi at Houston, I feel proud of our NRIs who have done good work in the last five decades and created great respect for our nation abroad (‘Ab ki baar, Trump Sarkar’: PM Modi and US President address 50,000-strong audience in Houston). Our prime minister should be thankful to the people of our nation for the honour he is getting as the leader of a great democratic country. Let him bring more honour to our nation, by bringing development during his tenure. I thank all our NRIs and all the people of our great nation who have helped in the progress of our nation despite shortcomings. – R Kanagasabai