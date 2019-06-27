Two days after writing to the All India Football Federation, reigning I-League champions Chennai City FC announced that they received their prize money for winning the 2018-19 season.

In the letter requesting the governing body to grant the club a special invitation to the Executive Committee meeting on July 3 amidst the ongoing tiff between the federation and the league, the club had mentioned the issue of the prize money as well.

On Thursday, the club tweeted the letter saying that they received the money.

An earlier report by PTI had said that the AIFF is facing an acute financial crisis due to “non-payment of dues” to the tune of Rs 25 crore by its commercial partner IMG-Reliance.

The federation’s commercial partner has not cleared the dues for the last two quarters, because of which it is yet to give away a cash award of Rs 1 crore to I-League winners Chennai City, besides failure to pay the referees and clear travelling costs.

Chennai City FC had registered their first title win last season, pipping East Bengal to the title in the final round of matches.

Official Letter from CCFC to @IndianFootball mailed on 27th June 2019 (Today).

Apart from that, the club also urged AIFF to not dissolve the I-League since it will affect over 300 registered professional football players.

Recent media reports suggest the federation is set to rubber-stamp ISL as India’s premier football competition in an Executive Meet on July 3. In response, seven I-League clubs have released a joint statement threatening to take AIFF to court.