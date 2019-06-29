World Cup 2019, Pakistan vs Afghanistan live updates: Afridi’s double blow pegs back the Afghans
Updates from Match No 36 at the World Cup, taking place in Leeds.
Live updates
After 17 overs, AFG 83/3 - Ikram 11, Afghan 16
Time for a drinks break. Afghanistan have lost wicket but they have played some brave cricket too. The batsmen haven’t been afraid of playing their shots but now they enter a period of the game where they should be looking to consolidate.
After 14 overs, AFG 71/3 - Ikram 7, Afghan 10
Afghan isn’t going to hold back. He waltzed down the pitch and slog swept Imad for a big six. Is that going to be the way to go? The surface is helping the spinners and that might make things interesting in the second half.
After 13 overs, AFG 62/3 - Ikram 3, Afghan 2
The pressure will keep going up for the Afghans. Are they prepared to soak it up? Or will they look to play their shots now?
After 12 overs, AFG 57/3 - Ikram 3
WICKET! The set batsman is walking back. He tried to turn it to the leg-side but the ball from Imad, gripped the surface and seemed to turn just a little. It took a leading edge and popped up to Babar on the off-side and he took the catch easily.
Rahmat c Babar Azam b Imad Wasim 35 (43, 4x5)
After 11 overs, AFG 51/2 - Rahmat 30, Ikram 2
Rahmat is looking comfortable in the middle but Afghanistan need this pair to go on for a while even if the run-rate isn’t that great. The quick runs early on have given them a cushion for now.
After 10 overs, AFG 46/2 - Rahmat 27, Ikram 0
Imad comes back into the attack as the Powerplay overs come to an end. Afghanistan started very well but have been pegged back by Afridi’s two-wicket burst.
After 8 overs, AFG 40/2 - Rahmat 21, Ikram 0
Amir is giving absolutely nothing away. He has bowled 4 overs already and given away just 10 runs.
After 7 overs, AFG 39/2 - Rahmat 20, Ikram 0
Rahmat continues to look like Afghanistan’s best batsman from a technical point of view. Very sorted and he has shown that aspect of his game in the earlier games as well.
After 6 overs, AFG 32/2 - Rahmat 13, Ikram 0
Ikram survived off the last ball thanks to a review. The umpire had given him out LBW but there was a clear inside edge. Afghanistan are trying to play some shots here but they need to get a partnership going now.
After 4.5 overs, AFG 27/2 - Rahmat 12
WICKET! Afridi strikes again. Two balls, two wickets. This was going down the leg-side, the batsman looked to help it along but got a leading edge to mid-off.
Shahidi c Imad Wasim b Shaheen Afridi 0 (1)
After 4.4 overs, AFG 27/1 - Rahmat 12
WICKET! Two loose deliveries from Afridi were dispatched to the boundary line earlier in the over. This was wide too but it moved just a little. Got a bottom edge. The umpire didn’t give it out initially. But Pakistan took the review and it did the trick.
Naib c Sarfaraz b Shaheen Afridi 15 (12, 4x3)
After 4 overs, AFG 17/0 - Rahmat 12, Gulbadin 5
A bit too short from Amir on the fourth ball and Rahmat was onto it in a flash. Lovely pull shot for four. Good start for Afghanistan. They haven’t allowed the Pakistani bowlers to settle.
After 3 overs, AFG 9/0 - Rahmat 4, Gulbadin 5
No run off the first five ball for Imad and on the sixth ball, Gulbadin unleashed a wonderful cover drive. It sped away to the boundary line. Wonderful timing.
After 2 overs, AFG 5/0 - Rahmat 4, Gulbadin 1
Amir into the attack and he started off with a maiden. He is getting some movement. This might prompt a change from the other end too.
After 1 over, AFG 5/0 - Rahmat 4, Gulbadin 1
Left-arm spinner Imad Wasim gets the new ball on what looks like a dry pitch. But no trouble for Afghanistan. They play him without much trouble and milk him for five runs.
2.58 pm: National anthems are done. We are all set to go.
2.37 pm: The squads
Afghanistan (Playing XI): Gulbadin Naib(c), Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Asghar Afghan, Mohammad Nabi, Samiullah Shinwari, Najibullah Zadran, Ikram Ali Khil(w), Rashid Khan, Hamid Hassan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman
Pakistan (Playing XI): Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Haris Sohail, Sarfaraz Ahmed(w/c), Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Amir, Shaheen Afridi
2.33 pm: Afghanistan have won the toss and elected to bat first.
2.10 pm: Hello all and welcome to our live coverage of the World Cup. It’s the start of what could be a week of reckoning for many a team at this World Cup. We start off the final leg of matches with Afghanistan taking on Pakistan in Leeds.
Staring at a possible league stage elimination after three defeats and a washout, Pakistan have staged a remarkable comeback with wins over South Africa and New Zealand to keep their semi-final hopes alive.
A couple of losses for hosts England only brightened the 1992 winners’ prospects of a semifinal berth. The mood among Pakistan fans seems especially upbeat, given the eerie similarities to that World Cup campaign 27 years ago.
There were quite a few positives from the six-wicket victory over New Zealand, with Babar Azam’s century and Shaheen Afridi’s five-wicket haul being the most prominent ones.
Afghanistan captain Gulbadin Naib has reminded Pakistan of the threat posed by leg-spinner Rashid Khan ahead of their World Cup meeting on Saturday.
Rashid, third in the one-day international bowling rankings, has taken just four wickets at the tournament so far.
He returned humiliating figures of 0-110 in his nine overs against England – the worst in the competition’s history.
But Naib gave a reminder of the threat posed by the 20-year-old, whose tally of 129 ODI wickets since the end of the 2015 World Cup is bettered only by England’s Adil Rashid.
“Pakistan are a strong team and played spin very well in their last two games,” Naib said.
“But Rashid is a different spinner, he’s very different to other leg-spinners. It’s very difficult to pick him.
“In this World Cup I don’t think he’s been at his best but he’s given everything in terms of effort. On his day, it’s very difficult for any team to deal with him.”
“If it is a Rashid day, it’s very difficult for anyone,” added the skipper, who will be desperate for a win against Pakistan after seven defeats in seven matches.
Pakistan have shown their prowess against the turning ball in successive victories over South Africa and New Zealand that have revitalised their chances of reaching the semi-finals.
(With agency inputs. Screengrabs in the blog courtesy Hotstar)