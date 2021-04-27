7.03 pm:
DC: Ishant Sharma comes in place of R Ashwin.
RCB: Daniel Sams and Rajat Patidar replace Navdeep Saini and Dan Christian.

TOSS: Rishabh Pant has won the toss and Delhi Capitals will bowl first.

IPL 2021 points table ahead of DC vs RCB

Team Pld Won Lost Net RR Pts
CSK  +1.612 
DC  +0.334 
RCB  +0.096 
MI  -0.032 
KKR  -0.305 
PBKS  -0.608 
RR  -0.681 
SRH  -0.180  2

6.45 pm: Hello and welcome to live coverage of match No 22 of Indian Premier League 2021. Tonight, Rishabh Pant’s Delhi Capitals take on Virat Kohli’s Royal Challengers Bangalore in Ahmedabad.