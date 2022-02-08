A look at the biggest developments of the day:

  1. Karnataka high schools, colleges shut for three days due to ongoing hijab row: High Court asks students to maintain peace, will continue to hear case on and Madhya Pradesh to decide on banning hijabs at school.
  2. Seven Army personnel dead after being hit by avalanche in Arunachal Pradesh: They soldiers, who were part of a patrol team, were hit by the avalanche on Sunday in the high-altitude Kameng sector.
  3. Congress party’s thought process is influenced by ‘urban Naxals’, says Narendra Modi:‘Abuse Congress and Nehru but do your job’, says Rahul Gandhi responds to Modi’s Parliament speech
  4. Gautam Adani overtakes Mukesh Ambani as Asia’s richest person, net worth grows to Rs 6.6 lakh crore: Adani’s was ranked the world’s 10th richest person on the Bloomberg’s Billionaires Index as of Tuesday afternoon.
  5. BJP manifesto in Uttar Pradesh promises stricter punishment against forcible religious conversions: The party said those found guilty would be imprisoned for 10 years. The existing law provides for a jail term of one to five years.
  6. Seer Yati Narsinghanand Giri gets bail in Haridwar hate speech case: However, the seer will stay in jail as he has also been booked for making derogatory remarks against women.
  7. Samajwadi Party manifesto promises one crore jobs by 2027, clearing of farmers’ debts: Party President Akhilesh Yadav has also promised 33% reservation for women in government posts.
  8. Kerala HC upholds Centre’s ban on news channel MediaOne TV: The Malayalam channel had gone off air on January 31 after the Centre suspended its telecast citing ‘security reasons’.
  9. Journalists could lose PIB accreditation over national security, morality concerns, say new rules: The earlier rules only stated that accreditation could be withdrawn or suspended if it was misused.
  10. Will look into demand to reschedule first phase of Manipur Assembly polls, says Election Commission: The Christian community in the state has objected to the first phase of the election on a Sunday, its day of worship.